Novelle drops a brand new soulful sound 'Visage'

Rising star Novelle, real name Imad Peterson, recently dropped his latest long-awaited EP, titled “Visage”, a fresh soulful sound to his fans. “Visage”, a follow-up to his previous 2020 release titled “The Moment”, was officially released on Friday, November 13. The emerging international vocalist recorded most of Visage in his studio in Cape Town, alongside engineer Haroon Heylen. He also features international talent, the likes of Adam Sellerforson, from Sweden, bringing forward a unique but recognisable sound to his new body of work. Commenting on his new release, Novelle says: “When producing the EP, I wanted to create a unique experience for the listener.

“The aim is to make one feel that you are able to float away when you are listening to ’Visage’. It really is a cross between R&b and Lo-Fi, a mixture that brings one a unique sound.”

“Visage” has of six tracks and features songs like “Say you love me”, “Midnight Breakwater” and the return of “I Don’t Play (I Want You)”.

Since releasing “The Moment”, Novelle announced his hiatus after a long streak of releases, shows and interviews, leaving fans with one track, now, he’s s back with more music than ever.

“I didn’t expect to release another project so soon, but I could not resist working on another EP, bringing my listeners music that ‘spoke to what I was feeling at the time’. I am delighted that the EP turned out the way it did,” says the star.

Taking to Instagram recently, the star shared: “This EP (Visage) is my escape, my place and my comfort in the temporary utopia.”

Inspired by the rollercoaster that has been 2020, thanks to the global pandemic, Novelle says he wanted to “create music that could have the floating effect”, enough to make everyone forget all about the hardships the world is currently facing and to “give people an escape.”

“Visage” is currently available on all streaming platforms.