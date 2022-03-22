Pabi Cooper set to release first single under her new label Cooper Ent

Pabi Cooper has just announced that she'll be dropping her latest single, "Banyana Ke Bafana" on Friday. The new single, which will be released through Pabi's own record label Cooper Ent, will feature fellow amapiano mainstays Focalistic, Ch'cco, Luudadeejay and Nobantu Vilakazi.

"Dropping my first single under my own label , Cooper ent❤️‍🔥😮‍💨🤌🏾 This Friday. Eish eish ah ah 🔥🔥🌎 BANYANA KE BAFANA. https://t.co/m1P5L6UikY https://t.co/93jBAQSvhd" Dropping my first single under my own label , Cooper ent❤️‍🔥😮‍💨🤌🏾 This Friday



Eish eish ah ah 🔥🔥🌎 BANYANA KE BAFANAhttps://t.co/m1P5L6UikY pic.twitter.com/93jBAQSvhd — Platinum Girl 🥈 (@cooper_pabi) March 21, 2022 This comes in the midst of the 21-year-old still riding the wave of her latest collaborative single with DBN Gogo, Felo Le Tee, and Young Stunna, "Bambelela". Despite being out for only a month, it's already one of her biggest singles to date, with over 450k streams on Spotify and a cumulative total of over 400k views on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Pabi celebrated her 20th birthday by hosting a sold-out show at Zone 6 Venue in Diepkloof, Soweto. "I SOLD OUT ZONE 6 VENUE LAST NIGHT 🙏❤️ GOD’S Grace. DOORS WERE CLOSED AT 9PM because it was already full🙏🔥 Thank you to everyone to pulled through. COOPER FC SHUTDOWN TO THE WORLD 🌎" I SOLD OUT ZONE 6 VENUE LAST NIGHT 🙏❤️ GOD’S GRACE



DOORS WERE CLOSED AT 9PM because it was already full🙏🔥 Thank you to everyone to pulled through



COOPER FC SHUTDOWN TO THE WORLD 🌎 — Platinum Girl 🥈 (@cooper_pabi) March 5, 2022 In doing so, she became the youngest main act to host a sold-out show in the history of the popular live performance venue.

