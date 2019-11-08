Paxton talks dropping new music and hints at going to LA









Paxton Fielies has captured the imagination of South African fans and is now setting her sights on America. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Paxton Fielies is on a roll since winning the "Idols SA" Season 13 title in 2017. The 19-year-old singer from Bishop Lavis has captured the imagination of South African fans, and is now setting her sights on America. But right now the teen star has some other exciting news. “I’m excited to be releasing new music and always grateful to be having current gigs and working in general,” she says. Paxton is releasing her latest single, called "No Distractions", digitally on all platforms on Friday, 15 November.

And she’s proud of the fact that she penned the song herself.

“I wrote this myself; it’s all mine. It’s inspired by my focus and drive to succeed in the industry without distractions,” she says.

“I had some good input of music from the producer and went to Johannesburg for a week, but managed to finish the song in four days.

“I went to the producer, we started everything from scratch, we laid down a few melodies and the rest was magic.”

The "Angifuni" hitmaker says her new song is going to “rock this summer”.

“This song is going to be that kind of music you listen to with a dope vibe, friends and a few cocktails in summer.

“It’s a different vibe and people will be surprised to hear the different music coming from me.”

With collaborations being a big thing in music these days, Paxton says she has a surprise for fans.

Paxton's new hit will rock this summer. Picture: Instagram

“I’m about to share a song with one of the biggest names in South Africa, but until that’s a sealed deal, I can’t reveal much. Just know that big things are brewing,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the songbird is planning to spread her wings even further, with a move to the States.

“I’m currently in talks to secure an international deal in Los Angeles for next year,” she says.

“Obviously, travelling back and forth is impossible for the amount of time I need to spend there, so I will be living there for a while to work on my music.

“But Cape Town will always be home, no matter what is happening here.”

Since the Daily Voice last spoke to Paxton, she’s also gotten her driver’s licence and a car.

She boasts: “I’m loving being on the road now. But, yassis, petrol is expensive.”



