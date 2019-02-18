Big Sean, Nasty C and No I.D. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Nasty C is making sure he starts of 2019 on the right note and appears to have hit the studio with American rapper Big Sean. The 'Hell Naw' rapper started off the year by touring in Australian and subsequently stopped by Los Angeles, USA where he linked up with Big Sean and prominent hip hop producer No I.D posting the pictures of them together on Instagram on Saturday.

While it is unclear if the award-winning South African rapper only paid them a visit or he was actually recording a song.

The emojis he used in the caption of post eludes to him cooking up something with the 'Dance' rapper and famed producer.

No I.D is also no stranger to working with hip hop royalty with the producer has previously worked with Jay Z and Kanye West.

Hopefully, Nasty C will reveal soon what they were actually cooking up in the studio.