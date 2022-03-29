Pilani Bubu shares inspiration behind new EP 'Lockdown Lovestory'

Award-winning storyteller Pilani Bubu has finally released her highly anticipated EP, “Lockdown Lovestory”. “Lockdown Lovestory”, was written, and recorded at the height of the pandemic, in real time as this story unfolded for Pilani during her time in quarantine, in South Africa’s unprecedented hard lockdown from March to August 2020.

Bubu began working on her EP in March 2020, when she wrote “As We Lay”. The song described her feelings about a long-distance relationship that started just as the pandemic began. "The entire EP is based on a true story of how the relationship unfolded from beginning, middle and end. The end being August 2020. It was short-lived," Bubu explains to IOL Entertainment. "Every song from ‘As We Lay’, ‘Desire', ‘Pendulum Swing’, 'Missed the Mark (Stay’) and ‘Ghosted’… I wrote as the relationship was unfolding, from my four walls in my bedroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P I L A N I B U B U (@pilanibubu) "Moments inspired by our video calls and conversations, our desire and yearning for each other to then feeling like we were high on each other… and losing control of it all. Till he ghosted me. Stopped returning my calls and texts." On the album, Bubu worked with Kenyan producer, Afronautiq, Bradley Prince, Ludwe Danxa, Samuel Sichangi and Andras Weil. Bubu describes the EP's sound as "NuRnb and alternative RNB".

"It’s a mix of live music in its guitars and drums, fused with beautiful layered electric sounds in the synths and electronic piano and more. "It’s a sensual, mature and sultry vocal delivery on the messaging in the vocals." Listeners can expect to be taken on a journey of their own lockdown love story.

“I’m hoping my level of honesty can open up conversations about all the nuances of lockdown. Did you fall in love with self, in love or out of love with another?” Bubu’s “Lockdown Lovestory” release comes off the back of successful tours in Ghana and Kenya, and an all-round city tour in South Africa.