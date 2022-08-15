Popular ‘Op My Eish!’ couple feature in Saarkie’s latest music video

Rock band Saarkie released their latest music video featuring the stars of kykNET’s popular dating show “Op My Eish!”, couple Francois Jacobs and Shané Nykie Pretorius. The award-winning previously all-girls band, who are based in Pretoria, have dominated the local music industry for more than a decade. Now they are back with their latest contribution, “Rondomtalie”, which features their newest group member, Angelo Roman.

Consisting of duo Adèle Fouché and Lila Botha, Roman joins the group as a bassist. He is also the son of well-known musician Rixi Roman. Angelo Roman. Picture: Supplied The catchy new track is the first single from their upcoming sixth album and is an Afrikaans folk song about life’s ups and downs. Written by Fouché, with co-writers Botha and Christine du Plessis, the trio described the song as a series of adventures.

“Life takes you on a series of adventures. One day you meet someone, and it feels like you have known them for a lifetime. Like they have always been there, but the timing had to be right. As time progresses, through the ups and downs of life, you realise the person had actually always been there.” The music video, filmed by Kopwond Films in an old antique home, tells the story of a loving couple who move into the house. The band said: “The house has many mysterious passages and doors that lead to new and exciting rooms, each with its own set of challenges.

“The garden is their sanctuary and the only place where they can relax and be carefree.” Therefore the band saw it best to feature the “Op My Eish!” star couple in the video. Francois Jacobs and Shané Nykie Pretorius. Picture: Supplied “Rondomtalie” follows in the footsteps of previous hits like “Waar lê jou hart”, “Reënweer” and “River Blues”, which won several Afri-Indie awards.

