Prayer Warriors: We shine the spotlight on our beautiful African spirituality through ‘Nguwe’

DrumPope and Ntsika who make up the new dynamic South African duo, Prayer Warriors, say they don’t just celebrate their heritage in September, but rather throughout their lives. As their name suggests, the two make music to sooth the soul, but with an Afro beat twist that has been well received by the industry and fans across the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

DrumPope, real name Frans Phetole Lebepe, is a multi-award-winning producer who has worked with the likes of Lady Zamar, Dr Muruti and Vusi Thanda, while Ntsika Fana Ngxanga rose to fame after being apart of the internationally acclaimed acapella group The Soil in 2003. He too is a multi-award winning singer/songwriter, vocal producer and arranger and lead composer. In August the two released their first self-titled EP, “Mvelinqangi”. They recently released their second single, “Nguwe” – an ode to the “omnipresence of the Creator”.

Watch video “For us heritage is not just something we observe during September, we live it, it gifts us with all that we have and all that we are. I guess this year we are shining more spotlight on how beautiful our African spirituality is through our offering, ‘Nguwe’,” said the duo. Describing their new single as an ode of the omnipresence of their Creator, they said: “Nguwe is a very spiritual and intentional ode to the omnipresence of the Creator and it was heavily influenced by prayer (of) both our grandmothers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each time they prayed they would express how grateful they were to our Creator for giving them life and prosperity,” they said. The pair are very spiritual and said they are “intentional” about staying in their “stillness”. “The music we make also speaks to the type of channels we have been chosen to be and humility comes with that rare gift that we’ve been honoured with.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking more on their culture the duo agreed that the funniest thing they’d experienced was when an aunty held the key to a room filled with goodies at family functions. “The funniest thing in the African culture has to be that one aunty during a family gathering/celebration that holds the key to the room that’s filled with all the nice things (from pastry to finest beverages) and that you have to be in good books with her to gain access LOL.” Despite sometimes not getting the best treats and drinks at gatherings, the two still welcome the beautiful communal spirit and the colourfulness of how Africans express themselves through food, clothes and music.