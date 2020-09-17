President Ramaphosa calls on SA to do the ‘Jerusalema’ challenge for Heritage Day

Master KG is chuffed about President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for South Africa to do the global “Jerusalema” Dance Challenge. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Janet Jackson to Ramaphosa giving a shout-out to the global hit “Jerusalema”, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode are indeed on a winning streak. During his national address on Wednesday, Ramaphosa urged all South Africans to do the “Jerusalema” Dance Challenge as part of this year’s Heritage Day celebrations. "There can be no better way to celebrate our South Africans than joining the global phenomenon that is spreading across the world, and that is the “Jerusalema” Dance Challenge. I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day,” he said. The president revealed that he is a huge fan of the hit song that got took the world by storm, referring to it as "the ’Jerusalema’ song that I love”.

“I urge all of you to take up this challenge and show the world what we are capable of,” Ramaphosa said. He also hailed local artists who, through their talent, have put South Africa on the map.

“Our performers have demonstrated to the world that we have got good music and good dance moves, so let’s celebrate our heritage," he added.

Master KG expressed his gratitude for the love the world has shown him as “Jerusalema” keeps topping the global charts.

The Limpopo-born star wrote: “Never underestimate the power of God.”

Fans and industry friends continue to show their love and support to Master KG under #JerusalemaChallenge.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions:

In July, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa officially named Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode as young ambassadors for the country for uniting people across the world during the global pandemic.

The song, which has garnered over 130 000 views on YouTube, saw people from all corners of the world taking on the challenge.

“Jerusalema” has since been declared a global anthem.