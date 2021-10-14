Prince Kaybee at odds with his record label

Local music producer Prince Kaybee seems to be at odds with his record label, Universal Music. The “Charlotte” hitmaker shared a dance concept video on Tuesday that uses his song “Menateng” featuring Black Motion and Aymos.

Captioning the post, Kaybee shared that he’s ready to leave his current record label. “I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal.” Song: Prince Kaybee ft BlackMotion & Aymos - Menateng



Concept: LinneaSonka



I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal💔 pic.twitter.com/8FBmgLmljN — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 12, 2021 A fan then asked him if the situation was that bad and Kaybee responded: “It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. i know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already.”

Its very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. i know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already… https://t.co/572IIHCQLv — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 12, 2021 Another tweep commented that the “Banomoya” producer’s projects weren’t getting the proper support from his label. To which Kaybee replied: “They don’t give a f***.” They don’t give a fuck… https://t.co/e5XKf4Wyd9 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 12, 2021 Last week, the “Gugulethu” producer said that after his nude picture was leaked online, some people had cancelled him.