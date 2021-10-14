Prince Kaybee at odds with his record label
Local music producer Prince Kaybee seems to be at odds with his record label, Universal Music.
The “Charlotte” hitmaker shared a dance concept video on Tuesday that uses his song “Menateng” featuring Black Motion and Aymos.
Captioning the post, Kaybee shared that he’s ready to leave his current record label.
“I don’t wanna lie, my songs do the work, I can’t wait to leave Universal.”
A fan then asked him if the situation was that bad and Kaybee responded: “It’s very bad, I submitted a single two months ago and it dropped two weeks ago, nothing on the radio monitor. i know Artists that dropped this past Thursday they charting already.”
Another tweep commented that the “Banomoya” producer’s projects weren’t getting the proper support from his label.
To which Kaybee replied: “They don’t give a f***.”
Last week, the “Gugulethu” producer said that after his nude picture was leaked online, some people had cancelled him.
Taking to Twitter, the “Fetch Your Life” hitmaker made a polarising post about why women were thriving in amapiano.
The producer claimed that because amapiano was a “male-orchestrated” genre, women have been able to thrive in front and behind the scenes, and it has given them more opportunities than any “modern-day feminist” group.
One user agreed with Kaybee, but said he would be attacked online for this comment, which he quote tweeted and said: “Some people have cancelled me since that d*** pic so I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection, no matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack.”