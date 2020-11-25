Prince Kaybee is tired of not getting local recognition after Time Magazine nod
Prince Kaybee made the Time Magazine's top 10 ‘Best Songs of 2020’ list but it seems the DJ has a bone to pick with Mzansi.
While Mzansi is celebrating this monumental occasion, the multi-award-winning artist, who doesn’t mince his words especially on social media, stated that he doesn’t feel “celebrated enough”.
Taking to Twitter, in response to the announcement by entertainment commentator and TV host Phil Mphela, Prince Kaybee expressed his disappointment, insisting that, although he’s excited about the recognition, he wished someone else would have “gotten the nod”.
He said: “I wish someone else could’ve gotten the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough.”
I wish someone else could’ve gotten the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough, I mean even the person reporting this couldn’t even tag me. But this is nice❤️ https://t.co/czs5z5DjZN— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 25, 2020
It seems the statement has left a bitter taste in the mouth of many of his fans, with many saying Prince Kaybee just stop with his “drama” and celebrate this huge milestone.
Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.
Stop with the whining already Geez, you're a very good artist and we celebrate you but you're beginning to sound like a fake humble. pic.twitter.com/jpfQ1RjFnO— David The King 🇿🇦 (@mlambya_kunyela) November 25, 2020
Une Drama Prince yerrr !!🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/EhXJFs4T5v— Lord Pedro 💎 (@SuperXolani) November 25, 2020
Imagine being tired of "winning" pic.twitter.com/nEvbfjGUZB— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) November 25, 2020
Rata Drama wena aiy was it really necessary mara pic.twitter.com/z8Ph04QRCV— De Beast (@PatrickMabaso7) November 25, 2020
Ncooh princess— bullbrand🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Tlou_regi) November 25, 2020
Deep down we know you rejoicing pic.twitter.com/fhiyeOQHdZ
The hit single “Uwrongo” features Mzansi’s crème de la crème of the music industry Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku.
Released earlier this year, the song sets the tone for what has become Prince Kaybee’s biggest breakthrough year on the global music scene.
Music lovers globally have relished in this authentic African release, which, took the number one spot on the Radiomonitor Top 100 AirPlay Chart, spending 26 weeks in the Top 100 and surpassing 650 million impressions on the radio.
Prince Kaybee’s consistency with producing hit after hit has earned him numerous accolades this year including a Sound City Award from Nigeria and a third consecutive DStv Mzansi Magic Award for Song of The Year.
The star emerged a big winner at this year’s South African Music Awards (#SAMA26). He walked away with Album of the Year for “Re Mmino”, Male Artist of the Year and Best Produced Music Video for “Fetch Your Life”, which features award-winning vocalist, Msaki.
Watch the global “Uwrongo” music video below: