Prince Kaybee is tired of not getting local recognition after Time Magazine nod

Prince Kaybee made the Time Magazine's top 10 ‘Best Songs of 2020’ list but it seems the DJ has a bone to pick with Mzansi.

While Mzansi is celebrating this monumental occasion, the multi-award-winning artist, who doesn’t mince his words especially on social media, stated that he doesn’t feel “celebrated enough”.

Taking to Twitter, in response to the announcement by entertainment commentator and TV host Phil Mphela, Prince Kaybee expressed his disappointment, insisting that, although he’s excited about the recognition, he wished someone else would have “gotten the nod”.

He said: “I wish someone else could’ve gotten the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough.”

I wish someone else could’ve gotten the nod, really tired of these wins and don’t get celebrated enough, I mean even the person reporting this couldn’t even tag me. But this is nice❤️ https://t.co/czs5z5DjZN — PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) November 25, 2020

It seems the statement has left a bitter taste in the mouth of many of his fans, with many saying Prince Kaybee just stop with his “drama” and celebrate this huge milestone.