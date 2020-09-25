Profound teams up with Riky Rick and Emtee for debut single 'Abangani Bami'

With several major production placements under his belt and a fistful of industry co-signs, 24-year-old producer-DJ Profound is now set to move out of the shadows and step into the big leagues. His debut single, “Abangani Bami”, is a vibrant summertime anthem about finally beating the odds and having that first celebration with the people who supported you on your come up. Featuring the all-star cast of Riky Rick and Emtee, “Abangani Bami” is a feel-good record to play on payday or while you're on the way to the club with your day ones. It’s been a year since Profound outclassed thousands of producers from across the country to win the inaugural season of Remy Producers SA, a win which effectively crowned him as SA’s hottest up-and-coming producer. Riky Rick, who’s featured on this song, was one of the show’s judges. “When I was announced as the competition winner, the first thing that popped in my mind was the day I DM-ed Riky asking to send him beats," he said, reminiscing on the moment.

"It was the 2nd of October 2015. I told myself I'll work with him one day. God really listens to prayers.”

Hailing from the small town Welkom in the Free State, Profound took a giant leap by moving to Johannesburg two years ago.

He's since been plying his trade as a musical director for Punchline Media and DJing for its roster of artists (which includes the platinum-selling Afropop sensation, Manu WorldStar), and a few weeks ago he announced that he is now a signee to the label as a producer-DJ too.

Taking a page from international super producers Don Jazzy, Murda Beatz & Metro Boomin, Profound is aiming to operate off a business model that goes beyond making/selling beats and extends into a sustainable career.

Emtee fit the criteria as the perfect feature alongside Riky Rick. "I had another artist in mind & was planning to get the verse when lockdown eased up a bit,” he recalls.

“But that artist already has a song with Riky. When the idea of Emtee came to mind, it just felt perfect.

“Emtee is one of those people who are naturally gifted. He’s one of the few people who always hit the mark sonically.”