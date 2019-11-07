Rebecca Malope addresses rumours of her departure from music









Rebecca Malope. Picture: Supplied. Award-winning gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope has just released her latest album, "Lord You Are Good". Her latest offering is the singer's 36th album and possibly her last as she plans to turn her attention to other ventures. Malope started working on this album while she was writing new songs for her musical "Angingedwa: This Is My Story" back in 2017. “As I was writing the script and the songs I realised that God has been with me through everything in my life. He took me through every low in my life, made me stronger and took me higher and higher each time. As I looked back I realised that God truly is good and that's how the album title came about”, she said. Malope said that with this album she just wanted to celebrate how far God has taken her in her life. “From poverty to prosperity, he is always there for me so I want to sing of his kindness, his grace and his mercy.”

Her new album features younger and newer gospel singers as well, Malope said working with them was amazing.

“Some of them were featured because they contacted me and asked to be on the album; Dumi wrote me a song and I decided that we have to sing it together as a duet and others were from meeting backstage at shows and having conversations about the album”.

Addressing rumours that she would be leaving music, Malope said that she has had a very long and successful career, therefore, so she wants to be able to focus on other passions like having her own talk show that helps people across South Africa. “I will still release music on digital platforms if God gives me a message and a melody to share but it will not be a full album”, she said.

She said she hopes that fans hear the message in this album. "The simple yet powerful message that indeed the Lord is good and he makes all things. Yes the good and the bad, work for our good."