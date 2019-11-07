Award-winning gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope has just released her latest album, "Lord You Are Good".
Her latest offering is the singer's 36th album and possibly her last as she plans to turn her attention to other ventures.
Malope started working on this album while she was writing new songs for her musical "Angingedwa: This Is My Story" back in 2017.
“As I was writing the script and the songs I realised that God has been with me through everything in my life. He took me through every low in my life, made me stronger and took me higher and higher each time. As I looked back I realised that God truly is good and that's how the album title came about”, she said.
Malope said that with this album she just wanted to celebrate how far God has taken her in her life. “From poverty to prosperity, he is always there for me so I want to sing of his kindness, his grace and his mercy.”