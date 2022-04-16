Rebecca Malope will rise again for one last performance

Legendary gospel singer, Dr Rebecca Malope will come out of retirement for one last performance this Easter. The award-winning gospel queen will grace the TikTok stage for an hour-long performance to the global community.

Her performance will take place on the TikTok South Africa page on Thursday, April 21, at 7pm. The “Ngegazi Lemvana” hitmaker left the music industry in 2021, after 30 years, now her fans get to celebrate the Easter festivities with some of her most renowned songs. “Music will always form an integral part of my life. It is through the art of music that I could celebrate, mourn, travel and take my talent to the world.

“I felt that Easter was the perfect opportunity for me to perform again as I get to connect with my supporters over such a special time as well as share my art with some of those who may have never had the opportunity to see me perform before,” said the songbird about her return to the stage. The music legend was recently honoured with a “Lifetime Contribution In Gospel Music Industry of South Africa” award by the Cape Town International Gospel Festival. On Instagram she wrote: “Wow🙌🏾 No matter how many awards I receive, each of them hold a very special place in my heart.

“Thank you so much to all my fans for still supporting me, to Beja Music and the whole Cape Town International Gospel Festival team for the award and honour; and to @mbuyisenindlozi @somizi @zaza_mokhethi @sekgobelalebo @kholekamusic @nqbkm for the wonderful words of love, support and encouragement 🙌🏾 “That was such a beautiful surprise! I will hold each of your words in my heart forever ❤️UJehova makanibusise, anilondoloze, akhanyise ubuso bakhe phezu kwenu, abe nomusa kini nonke 🙏🏾.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) Yuvir Pillay, TikTok's Africa music operations manager said they were honoured and excited to be hosting one of the world's most celebrated music icons.

