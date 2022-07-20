Remembering Riky Rick: 5 reasons we loved the hip hop icon

Four months ago, we lost Riky Rick. Although the hip hop icon, who was born Rikhado Makhado, died on February 23, his impact will continue to be felt for a long time.
On this day, July 20, he would’ve marked his 35th birthday and, in celebration of this, we are remembering Riky Rick with a few of the reasons he was such a popular artist.
Bubbly personality and acts of kindness
In the immediate aftermath of Riky’s death, what became clear was that he was a fun and genuine person who always made those around him feel seen through his kind gestures.
Most of the tributes that came pouring in from industry peers were not necessarily about his craft, but more about the way he conducted himself and the personal memories he created with them.
Electrifying live performances
When Riky Rick was in the midst of a hiatus on the music front, what kept him relevant were his electrifying live performances.
From 2019 to 2021, week after week, social media would come alive with videos of the “Sidlukotini” hitmaker screaming “Which Way?” before leading the crowd side to side. There was simply no one quite like him on stage.
Family values
Riky Rick titled his first and last album “Family Values” and he would go on to live this mantra throughout the rest of his career as he not only shared priceless moments with his son, Maik, and his wife, Bianca, but he also created a familial atmosphere with his team around him.
Uncle Vinny has often spoken about how Riky treated him like a son when he was still finding his feet and helped him navigate the industry over the years.
Insane work ethic
Riky Rick was not satisfied with being just another rapper.
He pushed the envelope with his fashion sense, he founded the music and street culture festival Cotton Fest, he had his own YouTube podcast where he interviewed other industry figures, and he invested himself in several business ventures, including the Legends Barbershop franchise.
Bold fashion sense and swagger
When it comes to dress sense and all round swagger, there weren't many who could come anywhere near Riky Rick. He not only dressed well, but he also often pushed the envelope and raised eyebrows with some of his bold fashion choices. Who can forget THAT Avant-garde outfit at the 2018 SA Music Awards (Samas)?