Rising star Tony X drops a love letter titled 'Duze'

Rising star Tony X, real name Potego Mogano, has released his latest single titled “Duze” to celebrate love amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. In “Duze”, which loosely translated means “close” in isiZulu, the R&B newcomer expresses his yearning to be with someone. “Duze is a love letter from someone who is longing to be with the love of his life,” explains the Rustenburg-born singer. “I wrote the song at the beginning of a new relationship, which was a long-distance relationship,” says Tony X. “My producer, Profound, sent me the beat and I couldn't get that guitar riff out of my head until I wrote the melody of the hook.

“It also marked the first time I tried writing in Zulu by myself – I managed to put the song together in three different languages, which I’ve never done before. It’s my most experimental work thus far and it has opened the door for me to write more freely in vernac.”

“Duze” also addresses one of the most difficult phases of life: growth. In the song, two people are at different points in their personal development, hence the need to be apart.

Tony X says his music touches on real-life love stories, and “Duze” is no different. He hopes to give South Africans hope and courage especially during the pandemic.

After being featured on The Plug Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in Urban Culture for 2019, Tony X is looking to have a successful end to the year and make 2020 one to remember.

“I am a little bit of a perfectionist and that has caused me to pull back on a lot of things I want to release.

“I've learnt that I should talk less and people will just see with the moves. I cannot tell you when, but just know when I do announce something coming, it's the best of me.”

The “Duze” music video is set to drop by the end of the month.

“Duze” is available on all major streaming platforms.