RnB star Alley Moca makes bold move with release of new gospel EP ‘Clap’

Multi-award-winning musician Alley Moca, real name Ali Mokgalaka, is shifting things around with his new “funk” gospel EP titled Clap. Commenting on his latest offering, Moca said: “Clap has a fresh sound and nice and soft to the ear melody. It was influenced by Kirk Franklin, The Mighty Clouds Of Joy and my own authentic African sound.”

Moca says his music carries a strong message of hope and healing. “There is a soul healing and relationship building message that is conveyed through this new body of work.” Moca discovered his passion for music at an early age, all thanks to his music-loving family.

“The Mokgalakas are a musical family, and therefore I was not given a choice. I had to sing to keep the family singing tradition going.” “I sang in church conferences, and through my voice, I managed to deliver, heal many broken souls.” Music became more than just a hobby when he went to study at the University of Limpopo, where together with childhood friends KD Harms and Cliff Lambane, they formed a group called Sacred.

“The group was managed by radio legend Sydney Baloyi who managed to get the group paying gigs in Limpopo. “While at varsity, my friend Given Mkhari of Power FM and Capricorn FM encouraged me to pursue music as a career in music and never looked back since.” Influenced by the legendary American band Boyz II Men, Moca started singing RnB at community events.

“I recorded my debut album called Backyard of my heart in 2000 under the name Moocah. “In 2001, the album scooped the Metro FM’s Best RnB award. “The album featured the song called Khombo, the cover version of Khombo Ra Mina by the late Paul Ndlovu.

“At the end of the music video, a message appeared that said: 'As you watch this music video, Paul Ndlovu's grave is without a tombstone’. “The message exposed how cruel the showbiz can be – that you may gain fame and not make fortune due to unfair contracts and piracy. “It pushed Munghana Lonene FM, under the leadership of James Shikwambana to call Moca, Thomas Chauke and Penny penny to come together to make sure that there is a tombstone for Paul Ndlovu's grave.”