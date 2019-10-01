Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is taking social media by storm again as tsibipians are calling for their fave to drop a December jam, under the hashtag Cassper ‘SA Hip Hop Need You,’ which is currently topping the trend. In his latest album, "Sweet and Short", the local muso dabbled in the latest music trend amapiano and kwaito, but now his fans are urging him to drop a hip-hop hit album.

Cassper who recently announced that he is taking his signature Fill Up gig back home in the Northwest Province, at the Royal Bofokeng stadium on December 15, seems to be having a field day as he teased fans who are suggesting that SA hip-hop scene is not the same without him.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Y'all Savage if yall make that hastag yall started trend. Y'all gone pi** off ALARA PEOPLE.”