SA rapper Willy Cardiac talks Youth Day & owning a giraffe as a 'pet'

Local rapper Willy Cardiac recently dropped a new banger, featuring American R&B sensation Eric Bellinger, titled "Fan of Me" and the song has been making waves internationally.

The 19-year-old star is the second African artist to sign with the global streaming platform, Spotify, which features artists from over 50 countries worldwide.

When asked about his collaboration with Bellinger, Cardiac said; “I recorded the song after I got back from LA, I thought it was fire and sent it to my manager the next morning. My manager then sent it to Eric’s team, he liked it and he sent his verse back in less than 24 hours."





He added: “The reception has been crazy, it’s doing really well in the US and Netherlands and it’s a hit locally.”

The teen star also spoke up about some of the challenges facing the youth today especially in the music and art industry.





He explained: “The music industry just like the government is filled with older people who don't want to pass on the baton. How many young music execs you know in SA? It’s still the old gents - even at some labels have white executives running the urban (black) music departments.





"But the challenge is that the young talented kids with vision don't have the resources to grow. The money, the structure, the experience and because the older gents don't pass on knowledge the young kids take 10 years to figure it out instead of 2-3 years with a mentor.”





On why Youth Day remains relevant four decades later, he said: "I think Youth Day is still relevant because there are still some things that haven’t change such as racism is in schools, workplaces and on the internet.”





The young rapper says he’s planning on releasing his second EP, following the success of his debut EP, titled “Cardiac Arrest".





Cardiac has been working on a lot of music during the lockdown, so he will be dropping more singles and, hopefully, an album in 2021.

“I can’t say too much about it (the album) but it’s going to be a game-changer, I’m working on a lot of new sounds, so it’s going to be a showcase he new me, just wait on it.”





Taking to social media just a few days ago, the young rapper alluded to having a giraffe as a pet.



