Nothing shocks Mzansi anymore when it comes to singer Moonchild Sanelly.
True to her unconventional style and risqué dance moves, the singer on Monday, posted a steamy video of herself twerking on the bed.
Dressed in gold lace lingerie, Moonchild challenging her followers to twerk and follow her in footsteps and wrote: “Twerk on ur bed! Let’s go boobeams! This is my everyday!!! Twerk twerk twerk twerk
Had to post an example of what should be done! Let’s own our bodies and celebrate them by damn ourselves!!!!”
The challenge, however received mixed reactions on Twitter, with women declining to take part in the challenge, while some men seemingly disappointed that women are not posting twerking videos of themselves online under the #MoonchildSanellyChallenge.
2:26 AM #MoonchildSanellyChallenge ain't happening vele? pic.twitter.com/9rYPXvSzzE— Urban Art Music Podcast ™ (@maputlakatlego) September 17, 2019
#MoonchildSanellyChallenge where are the twerk videos people 😢 pic.twitter.com/P5ZGtZIkVj— Ofentse M Spenk🏌️♀️🤾♂️ (@MSpenk8) September 17, 2019
Patiently waiting for them vids #MoonchildSanellyChallenge pic.twitter.com/eB4hXXy0Mc— MasterP Wa Lekhosi (@PontshoPG1) September 16, 2019
Please ladies dont do it#MoonchildSanellyChallenge pic.twitter.com/gDhlS4r5md— 𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓. (@iam_vincie) September 16, 2019
Many slammed the idea of posting such visuals especially with the rising gender-based violence and rape statistics in the country.
We are going through the most as a country and ya'll just wanna show as#? mxm #MoonchildSanellyChallenge— Tshepo Bareetseng (@Tshepo23_) September 17, 2019
Ladies don’t do the #MoonchildSanellyChallenge #MOONCHILDCHALLENGE your potential predator might be looking at his next target . As for niggas please get girlfriends or some game . #GAMETIME— Ole__montana (@BlvckScvleOle) September 17, 2019
I stan the unity women are having on this app. It’s pleasing to see. They literally said no to the #MoonchildSanellyChallenge and some gents are triggered. 😂.— The Bright One 🇿🇦 (@tbmusubi) September 17, 2019