Samthing Soweto accused of ‘manipulating’ fans with his depression

Earlier this month, musician Samthing Soweto, like so many South African celebrities of late, opened up about his depression. And while fans rallied behind him, local podcaster Rea Gopane has targeted the “Amagents” hitmaker.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Gopane accused Samthing Soweto of “manipulating” people with his depression so that they would buy into his music. Days after the award-winning muso talked about his depression, he released his latest single, “Amagents”, which has already become a hit with fans. “I’ve been seeing this guy’s behaviour on the socials and and it bothers me. There is something that I don’t like,” said Gopane.

“He sort of just manipulates people using this whole depression thing, and he’s so sad and he’s about to commit suicide, and people sort of like fall into that trap and end up sucking his d**k.” While Gopane admitted that Samthing Soweto was extremely talented, he said “Amagent” was “whack”. “That song is whack, let’s be honest, that ‘Amagents’ song is horrible. I get it bro, Samthing Soweto is very talented and fathered a lot of woke lyrics, but his bigger songs are the ones he did with Phori (Maphorisa) and Kabza (De Small) – he was dope then. He is not dope now, so stop saying you’re depressed ‘cos you fell off,” said Gopane.

“A lot of artists fall off, but the deal with it, then don’t blackmail and manipulate their fans. He is manipulating his fans to give a f**k about his whack a** songs. ‘Amagent’ is trash, that song is gonna come and go quickly.” His co-host, Blvck Steph tried to defend the artist saying even though “Amagents” was not his preference, the ladies loved it. “Everyone does something for attention. Some do dance challenges, others manipulate people, others show off their bodies, others a scandal – they do anything for attention. For them it’s all about having eyes, they don’t care at what cost it comes,” said Steph.

