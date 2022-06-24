Samthing Soweto returns to his mercurial best with ‘Amagents’

The last time Samthing Soweto released music of his own was in 2020 when he released his lukewarm amapiano-influenced EP, “Danko!”. Prior to that, he’d taken the country by storm with the release of his stellar, critically-acclaimed sophomore album, “Isiphithiphithi”, which had the massive national hit single “Akulaleki” and the evergreen celebratory anthem, “Happy Birthday”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, having taken a hiatus from the music industry due to an ongoing battle with depression, the mercurial vocalist has returned with a new single titled “Amagents”. The sweet, insular cut sees Samthing moving away from the expansive eclecticism of his previous project and instead opting for an emotive ode to his daughter. “A simple yet complex message from a father to his daughter,” he described the song on an Instagram post yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samthing Soweto 🇿🇦 (@samthingsoweto) The true power of his work comes through his relatability. On “Amagents”, this relatability is on full display as he showcases his personal touch with an uncanny simplicity. Elsewhere, singer Giveon released his eagerly anticipated debut album, “Give or Take” this morning. On first listen, the album is deeply personal and sees the talented muso sing about his complicated love life and his experience becoming a global star over the past few years. In the 15-track album, Giveon goes with no features, opting instead to layer the album with a few voice notes from his mom.

Story continues below Advertisement