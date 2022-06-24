Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Samthing Soweto returns to his mercurial best with ‘Amagents’

Samthing Soweto’s new single is an ode to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Samthing Soweto’s new single is an ode to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

The last time Samthing Soweto released music of his own was in 2020 when he released his lukewarm amapiano-influenced EP, “Danko!”.

Prior to that, he’d taken the country by storm with the release of his stellar, critically-acclaimed sophomore album, “Isiphithiphithi”, which had the massive national hit single “Akulaleki” and the evergreen celebratory anthem, “Happy Birthday”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, having taken a hiatus from the music industry due to an ongoing battle with depression, the mercurial vocalist has returned with a new single titled “Amagents”.

The sweet, insular cut sees Samthing moving away from the expansive eclecticism of his previous project and instead opting for an emotive ode to his daughter.

“A simple yet complex message from a father to his daughter,” he described the song on an Instagram post yesterday.

More on this

The true power of his work comes through his relatability. On “Amagents”, this relatability is on full display as he showcases his personal touch with an uncanny simplicity.

Elsewhere, singer Giveon released his eagerly anticipated debut album, “Give or Take” this morning. On first listen, the album is deeply personal and sees the talented muso sing about his complicated love life and his experience becoming a global star over the past few years.

In the 15-track album, Giveon goes with no features, opting instead to layer the album with a few voice notes from his mom.

Story continues below Advertisement

He recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that the album is so personal that “there can’t be another voice besides me and my mom because that’s the conversation that was had”.

Closer to home, the blazing hot Makhadzi released a new single titled “MaGear” featuring Mr Brown, while talented South African RnB star, Manana, released his new EP, “But could the moments in between”.

Related Topics:

Johannesburg ArtistsEntertainmentHollywood

Share