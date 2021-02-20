Sasha-Lee Davids is back with new music

After spending the last few years working on a number of successful music projects, former “Idols SA” winner Sasha-Lee Davids is back on the national music scene with the release of her latest music offering: “A Little Love”. Davids, who hails from Atlantis in the Western Cape, rose to fame as a joint winner on Idols SA in 2009. The star said she was ready for the SA audience to finally hear what she has been working on in the studio. “I thought it was the perfect time to release it because of the pandemic that changed everything for us. “People have lost so much during this time and I think it's only right that we start living our lives with a little more love”, she said.

Davids wrote the single years ago and was inspired by her own life and her journey. “I was trying to inspire myself to live my life with a little more love in every way I could.

“I was in a place where I discovered myself through the process of writing and making music and it led me to write this song,” said Davids.

While she has no plans to release a full album, she is hoping that people take something positive from her single.

“I'm not planning an album right now, I think the world has also changed and everything has gone digital.

“For now, I'm dropping singles to get people to know my music again and eventually start putting together an album.

“With this single, I hope that they realise that love really does make a difference. If you just try to approach it with more love and kindness and live your life with things that make you happy it will change your whole outlook and even make you look at the negative differently”.

Davids is also hosting an online music concert on 27 February. “I haven't had an online concert before and we are all kind of being pushed into that direction due to the Covid regulations, but I also thought it was time to share what I've been up to musically during the lockdown period and also show my growth from what people know me as to the person I am now.

Speaking on the upcoming concert, the star said it would be a show packed with music “from back then”.

“The show is packed with music from back then, ’Idols' memories, original work and also a full band with some artists who I love.

“The people that are in this show with me are people who have been part of my world for a long time including family.

“This show is basically me sharing songs that shaped me and at the same time making my viewers feel like they are sitting in my lounge listening to my story”.

Tickets for this concert are currently available for purchase from Quicket and are priced at R100 each.