Senegal to host the 2023 All Africa Music Awards

The 8th All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) will be hosted by The Republic of Senegal, four weeks later than the original set date. This also means that the voting deadline for the nominees shifts to January 13, 2023, at 11pm. The country confirmed that it will undertake the host duties during an unveiling that was recently held at the Hotel King Fahd Royal Palace in Dakar.

About 44 countries had vied to be the host of the iconic continental awards aimed at showcasing, celebrating, promoting and preserving the rich African musical heritage of the continent. This is the first time that the awards will take place in a francophone country. Mike Dada, the All Africa Music Award (Afrima) president and executive producer, said the upcoming awards were officially tagged the “Teranga” edition, which encompasses the hospitality, warmth, generosity and sharing that are the core of Senegalese life.

“In addition to celebrating Africa in a magical way and promoting the values of Senegalese people globally through the Afrima platform, the youths, who are the central focus of the 8th edition will be exposed to opportunities in the creative economy and new music business models, monetization in music, intellectual property rights and licensing as well as collaborations with other global African music superstars that will be participating in 8th AFRIMA in Dakar,’’ Dada revealed. He said as the whole world gears towards the awards, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners via the website. South Africa’s two-time SA Hip Hop Awards recipient, Costa Titch received six nods in the following categories for his 2021 smash hit, “Big Flexa”: Song of the Year; Breakout Artiste of the Year; Best African Collaboration: Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro; and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography.

Zakes Bantwini has bagged four nominations for Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Best African DJ, Artiste of the Year and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro. Breakout star Nomfundo Moh is in the running for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, Album of the Year, Breakout Artiste of the Year, and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul. Kabza De Small, Ch’cco, Mello and Sleazy, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, Major League DJz, A-Reece, Blxckie and Kelvin Momo have also been nominated.

The ceremony will be a four-day fiesta of music, glitz and glamour, which will also include the African Music Business Summit and the Afrima Urban Music Fest. The live awards ceremony is set to be broadcast on 104 TV stations to over 84 countries around the world.