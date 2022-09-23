‘She did that’: Jennifer Hudson applauds ‘Idols SA’s’ Nozi for breathtaking performance

“Idols SA“ top 10 contestant Nozi Sibiya earned props from former “American Idols” winner Jennifer Hudson on Thursday, September 22, for her breathtaking performance of Hudson’s 2008 hit single, “Giving Myself”. Hudson was a finalist on the third season of “American Idols” in 2004, where she placed seventh.

“Giving Myself” was written and produced by award-winning singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and Pro Jay in 2008 and was the third and final single on her debut album, “Jennifer Hudson”. “Ok I’m a little late but yal need to hear this,” said Hudson. “Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song ‘Giving Myself’. If I was there she would have caught a shoe ! 👠 She did that !!!” Ok I’m a little late but yal need to hear this ! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song “Giving Myself.” If I was there she would have caught a shoe ! 👠 She did that !!! pic.twitter.com/aYLvcziIP9 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 22, 2022 Nozi’s breathtaking performance earned a standing ovation from judges Somizi Mhlongo and JR Bopile. Thembi Seete would probably have stood too but she was clearly shaken by the performance and just sat at the judges’ table sobbing.

Nozi, who has previously expressed how the former “Idols” contestant is one of her many idols, took to Instagram to share her excitement at Hudson’s post. “I'm lost for words,” she said. “Thank you Lord I'm humbled to have an icon like @iamjhud share my video. You are worthy of all praise!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nozipho Phume Sibiya (@noziphume) Nozi first entered “Idols SA” in 2016, where she failed to make it beyond the first cut. She credited her mother for playing a big part in encouraging her to enter the competition once more.

