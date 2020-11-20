EntertainmentMusicLocal
Shekhinah. Picture: Instagram

Shekhinah delays 'Trouble In Paradise' album release

Platinum-selling artist, Shekhinah took to her social media where she announced that her fans will have to wait a little longer for the release of her much awaited latest album, “Trouble In Paradise”.

Together with a picture, the caption on Instagram read: “💙 changed my release date in true Shekhinah fashion 💙 new date coming soooooon stay tune 🎶Digital cover shot by @aartverrips_official styled by @boogymaboi 👄 @nikkipitso”.

The “Suited” hitmaker’s fans were looking forward to her new album “Trouble In Paradise” which was set to be released on November 27.

According to the comments on Twitter some of her fans were upset with the date being push back, while others didn’t mind.

Pfarelo_Aquarius said: “Sis, don’t play with us! You better not be pushing it back to December or Jan, don’t you dare”.

Big Psy said: “Is been a while sis. Bless us with some of that good shit baby. I hope you got @elaineofficial_ on your next project”.

While Kgomotso_Bogoshi said: “As i was waiting for it. I didn’t even know it was postponed...like i wanted to study with it”.

DUMZAR said: “ The last one you gave us was Fire. Surely the second one will be of the same standard if not better”.

Barry Katurota said: "This is a girl who auditioned for idols and didn't win, about to drop her second studio album after the the success of her first one. A lesson to all the contestants“.

Earlier this year Shekhinah received a nomination for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in the "Favourite African Star" category.

