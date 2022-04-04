Shimza’s label Kunye to launch artists in London

South Africa’s DJ Shimza will be heading to the UK for his debut event this Friday, under his label imprint, Kunye.
Kunye is a platform that connects South Africa’s established and unsung stars to international artists and audiences, and has been in existence since November 2020. It’s provided young and upcoming artists the opportunity to perform around the country.
Now for the first time the label will launch its artists internationally.
Tagging along are music artists Darque and Desiree who will complete the line-up of top DJ talent, bringing with them their vibrant sounds of the burgeoning South African music scene. Parable Concert Tour will add to the experience, providing a bespoke creative production and lighting installation.
Shimza took to Instagram to share the news. In the caption he wrote: “This Friday @kunyerecords heads to London for our first show there 🇬🇧 @desiree_rsa @darquecity let’s gooo!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #Kunye @parablemusicuk @resident_advisor”.
Darque commented: “Broo Can’t wait to Rock once more!! 🔥”.
Shimza has been a key breakout star on the global electronic music circuit in recent years with his self-styled Afro-tech sound, and is now globally recognised as one of South Africa’s most celebrated music DJ’s.
Admired for his charitable efforts and initiatives, Shimza now turns his hand to promoting the local music scene through his Kunye imprint.
According to Kunye’s Instagram page, the label aims to “shine a light on the country’s colourful soundscape in order to cement their place on the world stage”.