Shimza’s label Kunye to launch artists in London

South Africa’s DJ Shimza will be heading to the UK for his debut event this Friday, under his label imprint, Kunye. Kunye is a platform that connects South Africa’s established and unsung stars to international artists and audiences, and has been in existence since November 2020. It’s provided young and upcoming artists the opportunity to perform around the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIMZA (@shimza.dj) Darque commented: “Broo Can’t wait to Rock once more!! 🔥”. Shimza has been a key breakout star on the global electronic music circuit in recent years with his self-styled Afro-tech sound, and is now globally recognised as one of South Africa’s most celebrated music DJ’s. Admired for his charitable efforts and initiatives, Shimza now turns his hand to promoting the local music scene through his Kunye imprint.

