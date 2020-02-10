Sho Madjozi offers bursaries to female producers









Sho Madjozi. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) Local rapper Sho Madjozi is becoming the change she wants to see in the music industry. The "John Cena" hitmaker last week revealed her plans to empower upcoming female producers. Taking to her Twitter page, announcing her partnership to help equip female producers with necessary educational tools, she posted the application, with a powerful caption: “The technical side of music is so male-dominated & I’d like to see more women in that space. "That’s why I’ve created a scholarship for a female producer to attend the Bridges Academy in Langa. The 5-month course starts in a few weeks…”

Meanwhile, DJ Edu, the host of BBC's new show "This Is Africa" named Sho Madjozi as one of the top ten artist to watch for in 2020.

Other artist on his list includes Mzansi's hottest DJ and producer Kabza De Small, Uganda's Sheebah Karungi and Nigerian star Rema and Zimbabwean rapper and producer Simba Tagz among others.

Speaking to okayafricacom, the Kenyan-born, London-based DJ said: "I'm really looking forward to, showcasing and sharing the great stories, music & culture coming out of young Africa with a new and existing audiences. It encapsulates everything I love about African music."

Too much talent but tried to pick some of the kings and queens for 2020 for my fam at @OkayAfrica https://t.co/G42URclQ0v — #AfroBoss (@djedu) February 7, 2020

Last weekend, the BET award winner "Huku" star performed at the US Super Bowl LIV event in Miami, Florida, alongside fellow local stars Moonchild Sanelly, award-winning illustrator and street artist Karabo “Poppy” Moletsane and the international stars the likes of Jennifer Lopez , Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Diplo.



