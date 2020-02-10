Local rapper Sho Madjozi is becoming the change she wants to see in the music industry. The "John Cena" hitmaker last week revealed her plans to empower upcoming female producers.
Taking to her Twitter page, announcing her partnership to help equip female producers with necessary educational tools, she posted the application, with a powerful caption: “The technical side of music is so male-dominated & I’d like to see more women in that space.
"That’s why I’ve created a scholarship for a female producer to attend the Bridges Academy in Langa. The 5-month course starts in a few weeks…”