Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane drops solo piano album

Musical genius Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane is gearing up for the release of his fifth album titled “iHubo Labomdabu”, a solo piano album featuring music composed during the lockdown period. On Friday, January 15, the award-winning artist is releasing his fifth album titled “iHubo Labomdabu”, featuring music he composed during the lockdown period. Commenting on his new body of work, Mashiloane says: "This album is informed by an imagination of my personal life experiences, political climate, and imposed life. “We can infer that the music tells of social awareness and interprets our daily life as it has changed. I hope my album offers introspection, peace and love." He adds: “The 11-track album takes the listener into an imaginative journey. The album sounds meditative, like a prayer. It leaves headspace for the listener to decipher and interpret the music in their way.”

Mashiloane, now synonymous with the South African jazz scene and music stages across the globe, has produced four albums that have since reached critical acclaim.

He is a multi-award winning and nominated artist at prestigious ceremonies and events like the SAMAs, the AFRIMA awards and the International Urban Music Awards.

Mashiloane is currently studying towards a PhD which befittingly aims, through the lens of South African jazz, to focus on the nostalgia-seeped themes of home that the muso can't help but find himself instinctively returning to.

His music is steeped in rich, indigenous history and scholarship that doesn't try to erase the West's influences in shaping how we see ourselves and our individual and collective relationship to music.

"I have an aspirational view in raising awareness about the value of our works as Africans. And I aim to be one of the influences in a new generation of musicians, music collectors and live music audiences who will pride themselves about their African heritage," explains the muso.

“iHubo Labomdabu” is available on all digital platforms.