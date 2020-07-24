Sibusiso ’Mash’ Mashiloane on SAMAs and overcoming Covid-19 challenges

By Kedibone Modise Jazz maestro Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane’s latest album, “Amanzi Nemifula: Umkhuleko,” received three nods for this year's South African Music Awards. He is in the running for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the year and Best Jazz Album. In addition, the muso was nominated for Mzansi Jazz Awards for Best Jazz Album, Best Jazz Song (Tugela), Best Traditional Jazz Album and Best Jazz Male Artist. Mashiloane says the album is a continuation from his previous projects. Commenting on the SAMA nomination, Mashiloane said: “I was not expecting these nominations, it (the album) is showing the shift that is happening in the entertainment industry. It is about time that all genres are acknowledged.”

He added: “This is very exciting and it gives me more motivation to create and continue to inspire my students to be true to themselves and create meaningful music.”

Aside from being a talented composer and pianist, Mashiloane also lectures at the University of KwaZulu Natal and Durban Music School.

He says his aim is to help grow South African talent from a firm foundation of African roots.

Reflecting on the album, Mashiloane said: “After recording the album, I listened back to the music then I realised the way we connected with the music was beyond the physical realm. Therefore, it must connect to a higher power.

“Amanzi Nemifula” represents the personal communication between what is above (the clouds) and what is on the ground (the rivers) and how they talk and feed on each other’s well-being.

Mashiloane says his music is inspired by Africa and its heritage.

When asked about some of the challenges artists are facing due to the coronavirus, he said: “It is very challenging, however, I am trying to juggle between making money with music in the new form and using different sources, so that I am not reliant on music alone. I am also using this time to focus on completing my research studies on the 'Musical Construction of Home, South African Jazz.'"

He continued: “I have always been very active in connecting with fans through my social media channels. This time shows me that this is important to maintain.

I have been lucky to be able to join the National Arts Festival with a unique project titled 'Ponte Maputo Durban', which is a special collaboration between Mozambican timbila player Matchume Zango and me. We created music without being in the same space, which has been challenging, but also very special.

The project is still available until July 31. As much as we all hope this time will be pass, we have to keep on innovating as artists.”

The muso also confirmed his 11-track solo piano album titled, “Ihubo Labomdabu", will release in 2021.

* Catch the SAMAs between August 3 and 7, on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9.30 pm and via streaming on My Muze