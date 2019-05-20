Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Picture: Instagram

Actress and singer Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema has been a beacon of hope for many since the passing of her husband, "Rhythm City" actor and musician Dumi Masilela, was shot during an attempted hijacking in 2017. The "Isidingo" star, who completed and released Masilela’s album "Ultimate Crush" in December, has been showcasing her own singing and dancing talents, and the fans are loving it.

With her brand new single titled, "Thola Khona" that dropped on May 10, Simz is sure ready to take the music industry by storm.

When one of Masilela's pals, Bongani Khumalo, took to Instagram to pay a moving tribute to the slain actor and musician, it was Simz who wowed the crowd his her vocals and rap game.

"When nothing makes sense, we turn to music. Here's a little something we wrote for you my nigga! #QuingSimz #16Dirty4Ever #Conquer #KingDumi👑 #cypher G🌍D raps only when necessary, I guess it was!!!"

Check out the snippet Simz's newest jam:

And the dance moves, next level:

"Thola Khona" is available on all digital platforms.