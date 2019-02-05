Skolopad. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Skolopad is ready to tackle her music career again and previewed her song 'Hit & Run' on Monday. 2018 was a very rough year for Skolopad as she was admitted to hospital twice, first for an accidental overdose and the second time following a car crash, and fighting with a promoter who wanted to pay her in exposure.

Following all the turmoil Skolopad mentioned that she is considering to drop her alter ego and pursuit for fame.

Now it seems that she has had a change of heart as she previewed her new song "Hit & Run". While fans initially thought the song was in reference to her accident.

However, the song references one night stands or when you hit it and quit it.

Listen to the preview below:



