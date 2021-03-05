Slikour drops stage name & drops new single 'Fulfill' featuring RJ Benjamin

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This week, hip hop artist founder of “SlikourOnLife”, Siya Metane, announced that he is dropping his stage name, Slikour. In a lengthy post shared on “SlikourOnLife,” the muso explains how the continent’s largest urban online music platform took a few hard knocks as a result of the global pandemic. The former Skwatta Kamp rapper says it was these challenges that his business endured at the height of the pandemic that led to his decision to drop his stage name. “I used the pandemic to push my partners to sell me their ’SlikourOnLife’ shares because, at the time, it seemed they’d either walk away with nothing or take what I could offer. “They finally obliged and on the third of June, I owned 100% of ’SlikourOnLife’.

“This was a bitter-sweet win as the cash flow problems weren’t solved.

“We’d just lost a retainer job because of the pandemic, the money was coming in small increments from one-off projects, our staff feared for their livelihoods with salary cuts, some decided to jump ship.

“I made a decision to go back to the basics and remember “WHY” I started ’SlikourOnLife’.

“The answer was simple; I love music, listening to artists’ stories, and creating content.”

Like many creatives, Metane and his team were forced to seek innovative ways to ensure that music lives and their doors remain open in spite of the challenges and started “OnLife Radio” on Instagram.

“I then created Spaces, which took a life of its own and gave audiences something different from the one-on-one sit-downs that were starting to pop up everywhere,” says Metane.

In his statement, the muso explains that it was the “why” that got him focused again so he can thrive as an artist and an entrepreneur.

He revealed: “We’ve closed off our financial year last week and ironically broke our own profitability records since the inception of SlikourOnLife as a business.

“The ’SlikourOnLife’ team survived Covid-19 in 2020 with their own intuition, by bonding and having one vision which was to survive by understanding WHY we do what we do… ”

He will be dropping a single “Fulfill” featuring RJ Benjamin under his new stage name, Siya Metane, on Friday.

“I’ve learnt the ‘WHY’ is bigger than me because other people live their WHY through it.

“I’ve therefore decided to respectfully drop Slikour as a rap name and be known as Siya Metane.

“This Friday, I drop a song as @SiyaMetane to share what's healed me, hoping it will heal many more because I am fulfilled.”

Read the full statement here.

Taking to social media on Friday, Metane shared: “#AStoryAboutASong I haven’t released a song in 10 years but I’ve been writing throughout.

“I hope it has the meaning it was intended to have and touches the ears and hearts that need to hear it.”