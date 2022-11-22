Social media users drag Nicole Magolie for her ‘slow’ rendition of the SA national anthem

Social media was abuzz this weekend with rugby fans complaining and some complimenting the way the South African national anthem was sung at the start of the SA-Italy test match. Cape Town-born singer Nicole Magolie, who lives in Italy was responsible for the partial uproar.

Magolie sang the anthem at a really slow pace making fans think they had attended a funeral rather than a sporting match. Some fans came out guns blazing and said that she should have never been allowed to sing the anthem as it left them“ sad and depressed”. They said her rendition ranked the “third worst” after Kurt Darren and Ras Dumisani.

Others, however, praised the singer on her beautiful voice, note variation and pitch. “#nicolemagolie should never be allowed to sing the South African Anthem. 3rd worst after Rasta and Art,” tweeted @itsybitsyyou. #nicolemagolie should never be allowed to sing the South African Anthem. 3rd worst after Rasta and Art. #irevrsa — itsybitsyspider (@itsybitsyyou) November 20, 2022 While @ttoastmalone asked: “Why we singing the national anthem in -0,5x.”

Why we singing the national anthem in -0,5x 🥹🇿🇦#IREvRSA #worldrugby #springboks — kayleigh hunter (@ttoastmalone) November 19, 2022 On Facebook, one user wrote: “BREAKING NEWS, Nicole Magolie breaks world record for slowest anthem due to being paid by the second.” Christiaan van der Walt wrote: “Beautiful voice, but absolutely wrecked our anthem! Was so painful to watch!” Sanet van Rensburg commented: “What a disgrace and embarassment.”

Picture: Facebook Zaida Van Vuuren said: “An utter mess of SA anthem. Hopeless 😡.” Picture: Facebook After seeing the critique on social media the singer defended herself against the trolls. She said: “Hello from Milano airport... I found the live backing track a little slow... 😅😆 but I adapted and the evident and palpable emotion of the Springbok and the South African fans present positively overwhelmed me too.