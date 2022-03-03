Somi to drop an album inspired by the late Miriam Makeba
This year marks 14 years since the legendary Zenzile Miriam Makeba died.
Also known as “Mama Africa” Makeba was an award-winning musician and civil rights activist. She died in November 2008 at the age of 76.
To honour her legacy, Grammy-nominated vocalist Somi is releasing an album, “Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba”, on March 4, which would’ve been Makeba’s 90th birthday.
The album is a celebration of Mama Africa’s contribution to the music industry and messages of social justice.
Grammy-award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singer and songwriter Msaki, vocalist and activist Thandiswa Mazwai and jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini are among the many music industry stars that Somi worked with on the album.
Her latest single, “Love Tastes like Strawberries”, which is also part of the album, features Gregory Porter.
“Many years ago and long before making this album, my mentor Hugh Masekela told me to check out ‘Love Tastes like Strawberries’ as a possible cover.
“So I decided to invite Gregory Porter to record it with me as a duet in tribute to Makeba’s 1965 Grammy-Award-winning album, ‘An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba’, that featured a series of duets,” says Somi.
To celebrate Makeba’s birthday and the album launch, Somi and friends will host a festive celebration of Makeba’s life at the historic Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York, on March 19.