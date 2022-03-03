Somi to drop an album inspired by the late Miriam Makeba

Also known as “Mama Africa” Makeba was an award-winning musician and civil rights activist. She died in November 2008 at the age of 76.

This year marks 14 years since the legendary Zenzile Miriam Makeba died.

To honour her legacy, Grammy-nominated vocalist Somi is releasing an album, “Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba”, on March 4, which would’ve been Makeba’s 90th birthday.

The album is a celebration of Mama Africa’s contribution to the music industry and messages of social justice.

Grammy-award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singer and songwriter Msaki, vocalist and activist Thandiswa Mazwai and jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini are among the many music industry stars that Somi worked with on the album.