Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung dragged for musical comeback

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is making a comeback to the music scene and South Africans can’t seem to wrap their heads around it. The star is set to feature on award-winning jazz singer Judith Sephuma's latest album. The “Idol SA” judge shared the news on his Instagram and said the upcoming collaboration was out of his comfort zone. “Yesterday this friend of mine Judith Sephuma put me out my comfort zone like I've never been put before in my entire career. She asked me to collaborate with her on a song for her upcoming album,” said Somizi. “Jesu (Jesus) my stomach was in knots all session. She was so patient and caring throughout and coaching me all the way.”

Somizi said he doesn't know what Judith saw in him to trust him on her project.

“I don't know what u see in me for u to trust me on yo project but God bless your heart. Now as I nervously wait for the final product ..." he added.

Judith also shared the news on social media and thanked Somizi for being an “amazing friend”.

“Yesterday was so amazing. Somizi came through. Thank you my friend,” she wrote.

“I love you for years, for days, and all of it. I am surrounded by greatness. All this is God’s grace and mercy. Tomorrow is another amazing friend of mine.”

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and good friend of Somizi congratulated him on the collaboration.

“You are good for it friend, she said.

Following the news, many social media users questioned the collaboration.

See reactions below:

To come back you must have been there..... Somizi calls singing a dancing ko ‘sarafina’ a Musica career 😂 #Somizi — Refi_M (@RefilweMohlamo3) October 3, 2020

So will you be singing Maskandi? pic.twitter.com/ef0yWeScem — Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) October 3, 2020

So Somizi is making a comeback on music. Like how, when we've never heard any audio/sound from her before? pic.twitter.com/aRr8cFThjF — Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) October 3, 2020

Somizi is coming back in the music game 😂😂😂😂 Yesss wena darling sabakho sinyise macala onke who knows next month you might be president pic.twitter.com/wcI5TK2N9H — 👑Osisi Bomgosi 👑 (@Sumo73066612) October 3, 2020