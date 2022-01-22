Soul and Jazz star Neo Dube on spreading love through song

Soul and jazz vocalist Neo Dube’s dream of merging music with film is finally coming to fruition in 2022. Dube, a student at AFDA, where she is completing her BA in Motion Picture Medium, says she’s thrilled to finally incorporate her two passions together.

“I’ve been trying to fuse the world of music and the world of film and I’m looking forward to turning that into my reality,” says Dube. “I’m also recording some new music which I’m excited about. I love spreading love and positivity through song. My music is all about making people happy,” she said. “And for some reason, love is easier to write and sing about. Be it the love of God, your surroundings (being family or friends) or your significant other. I get some satisfaction from knowing that I make someone feel special through my songs because love is the one thing that never really fails…people fail you, but love doesn’t.”

Like many musicians, the Umlazi born star discovered her passion for music while signing in a church choir. “I realised I could sing at a young age, but I found a love for music in high school, that’s when I realised that I could not live without it, and it has been a rollercoaster since then. I still would not have it any other way.” Dube, together with fellow musicians Rowan Stuart, About Zawadi Yamungu will be performing live at KZNSA Gallery on Friday, February 4.

“I’m very excited about the showcase. I cannot wait to grace people with my music. I am just about to communicate with my accompanist about setting a time for rehearsals. My fans can expect my originals with some beautiful South African covers. “Music lovers must come to support us in our artistries, and they must come to enjoy the beautiful music prepared for them, not only by me but by Zawadi and Rowan as well.”

The young muso says it’s easy to compose feel-good music because she draws her inspiration from her own experiences. When it comes to her artistic influences, Dube credits some of the musicians of our time, the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Jazmine Sullivan. The 25-year old star has been a part of many projects, including the Simon Sabela Mabhunu Awards, and she also composed and performed a song for the Kids With Cancer Campaign