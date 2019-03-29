Energy, colour, dance and struggle songs is what you can expect from the Soweto Gospel Choir at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) tonight. Picture: File

Energy, colour, dance and struggle songs is what you can expect from the Soweto Gospel Choir at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) on Friday night. Music Director of the group Diniloxolo Ndlakuse says apart from their gospel melodies, festival lovers should be prepared for a variety of genres from the choir.

"We have worked hard on making sure that the set list included only the best of what South Africans love and enjoys. We will take our audience on a journey that will remind them of we are as a nation," Ndlakuse.

The choir was formed in Soweto in 2002 by two choir directors, David Mulovhedzi and Beverly Bryer, to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music.

It consists of more than 30 members and performed at the first of the 46664 concerts for Nelson Mandela.

Last year they performed Halo alongside Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg.

Bass singer Mulalo Mulovhedzi - whose late father co-founded the group with producer/director Beverly Bryer 17 years ago says, they honoured to be on the CTIJF.

“We don't take any opportunity for granted. Even though we have been able to see the world and perform on big stages, we are still grateful for every opportunity.”

Among other accolades, the multiple award-winning choir have recently won the Best World Music Album Grammy for their collection of songs titled Freedom.

This year, the group was nominated for the fifth time in this category and they have now won the prestigious award a total of three times.

The choir are no strangers to International and African accolades and awards. They have won an Emmy for their collaboration with global pop icons U2 as part of ESPN’s 2010 FIFA World Cup coverage.

The choir also has four South African Music Awards and a Metro FM Music Award.

The group was also nominated for an Oscar for their collaboration with Peter Gabriel on the theme song for the film Wall-E.

At the CTIJF they are prepared to blow the crowd away with their vocals and say it will be a show not to be missed.



