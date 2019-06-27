The Ndlovu Youth choir. Picture: Instagram

The Ndlovu Youth choir is still making waves on social media following their electric performance at Americas GotTalent this week. The choir wowed the crowds as they showcased their talent with their rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, "African Dream". All the show's judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough gave the choir standing ovation.

They received four yeses from the judges and have now moved on to the next stage of the competition.

“From the second you walked out I think this whole place was rooting for you and you didn’t disappoint. You showcased the beauty that you represent and you're giving so much hope, I can’t thank you enough, thank you," said Union.

Fans around the globe have have taken to different social media platform, hailing the choir for their exceptional talent, reminding the youngsters that they are rooting for them and they hope they win the competition.

You guys had me in tears with the story behind the story. and what a spectacular performance... You make RSA Proud! Damn I love this country diversity, rich culture and talent! We have some talented people who represent!!💜💜💜 #NdlovuYouthChoir #AGT @ChoirAfrica https://t.co/HFWtS1LPsf — Andre (@AndreP1991) June 27, 2019

Woke up this morning to this amazing story and feel so proudly #SouthAfrican! 🇿🇦



"The #NdlovuYouthChoir From #SouthAfrica Will Leave You EMOTIONAL#AmericasGotTalent 2019"https://t.co/v5i6rd2xnn — Sam De Goede (@SamDeGoedeCFP) June 27, 2019

"I hope they win the whole thing I love this choir so much they made me cry. Big up to South Africa.👋👋👋👋👋👋💞💞💞💞,"commented Bonquisha Jackson on YouTube.





Proud to catch this performance. Youth from #Mzansi get standing ovation on #AmericasGotTalent-- "the world's biggest talent stage."👏👏👏 As the conductor aptly said, "Just because you are from poverty, does not mean you are poverty." Let's invest in our youth.@NathiMthethwaSA pic.twitter.com/b1W99M9MWe — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) June 26, 2019

"This is a dream come true, it's like I'm dreaming right, said" Sandile Majola, one of the choir members.

Hailing from a small village in Limpopo the Ndlovu Youth Choir, most of the youngsters come from poor communities. Many of the children's parents have passed away, and they have to look after their siblings on their own.

The choir director, Ralf Schmitt, shared some of the challenges that the youngsters growing up in the poor communities face but also highlighted how the youth have managed to “lift themselves up”.

"Just because you're born in poverty, it doesn't mean you are poverty," he added.

Watch the full audition below: