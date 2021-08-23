Thembi Seete on mom’s passing: 'My heart is shattered'

Sometimes celebrities keep their personal life private so that when life throws them curveballs, they would be able to best deal with the challenges away from public scrutiny. That said, actress and singer Thembi Seete confirmed her mother Rebecca Seete’s passing one month after her death.

Seete of Boom Shaka fame took to Instagram this past weekend, expressed her heartbreak over the loss of her mother in a moving Instagram post. “This time, on this day, last month I lost my mom. The hardest thing in my life I ever had to deal with,” she wrote alongside the video of the funeral proceedings. “I still can’t believe she’s gone. We were so close, we did everything together, we stayed together until the end. I still hear her voice because our bond was that strong.

“It’s not easy, my heart is shattered. I mean writing this right now is difficult,” admits Seete. The seasoned actress revealed that her mother was sick for a long time. “She had brain tumour and was in pain most of the time. We all did our best to take care of her. What’s comforting is knowing that she’s at peace now and no longer in pain,” she added.

The “Gomora” actress went on to pay a heart-warming tribute to her mother, describing her as a fighter, hard worker, and one of the most talented fashion designers of her time. “God blessed us with the best mom. I am who I am today because of her...She sacrificed a lot for us, pushed aside her own happiness and making sure we were safe. “I’m grateful for the years we spent together and I am thankful that she got to meet and enjoy her grandson Dakalo 🙏🏾,” said the star.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media as fans and friends express their messages of love and support to Seete and her family. "😢💔 I'm so sorry sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my condolences and prayer 🙏🏾 to you and your family … you are loved so much…❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote "Imbewe" actor Nay Maps.

“May her soul rest in peace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ duduzeka sthandwa sami,” commented “House of Zwide” actress Winnie Ntshaba. “My deepest condolences on her passing. Sending love & strength for the days ahead 🤍🙏🏽,” said Metro FM presenter Melanie Bala. “We love you Tay and you gave your mom thee most beautiful send off. May continue to rest beautifully in heaven ❤️❤️❤️,” commented singer Nhlanhla Nciza.