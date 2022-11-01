Toss’s new viral dance arrives in time for festive season

Mzansi loves a good party, and December is when we go all out. That’s why Toss’s new viral dance challenge has come at just the time. The amapiano star had various parts of the world including Ciara, copying his dance moves with the “Umlando” dance challenge at the start of the year, and he’s probably going to have them ending off the year with his moves too.

Real name Pholoso “Toss” Masombuka’s latest hit “Ncebeleka”, featuring Felo Le Tee has also gone viral, with people around the globe trying their hand at it. Much easier than the first viral dance challenge, the hitmaker took to his social media to post of those who have taken up the “Ncebeleka” challenge, and it includes the Japanese. He wrote: “ba ncebelekile nase Japan🇯🇵🦦🔥 kancane kancane si landa umhlaba wonke🌏✨🌪 @fatimata_mana 🙏🏾🔥🔥.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@indabakabani) That loosely translates into, “They are also trying in Japan🇯🇵🦦🔥, little by little we are taking it all over the world.” In the original video, Toss teams up with amapiano star Kamo Mphela and others to execute the moves. Watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@indabakabani) In May, the star announced on Instagram that although his career was skyrocketing, he needed some time to work on personal matters like his mental health, because that comes first. However, it was not long after that he decided to get back on stage. At the time many questioned his state of mental health. In March, the vocalist showed signs of fatigue and depression when he fainted during a stage performance in front of hundreds of fans.

