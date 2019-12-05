Mzansi woke up to the shocking news of the passing of gospel star Pastor Neyi Zimu.
The news of his passing was informed by the gospel group, "Spirit of Praise", to which Zimu was a member.
Taking to their official Twitter page, on Thursday morning, they shared: “Fam, it’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Neyi Zimu has passed away last night. All the artist in SOP send sincere condolences to the Zimu Family.”
EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also confirmed the devastating news of the gospel icon’s passing on social media, he shared: "Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me 'Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord' #RIPNeyiZimu
"The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power"