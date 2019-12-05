Tributes continue to pour in for gospel icon Neyi Zimu









Neyi Zimu. Picture: Twitter Mzansi woke up to the shocking news of the passing of gospel star Pastor Neyi Zimu. The news of his passing was informed by the gospel group, "Spirit of Praise", to which Zimu was a member. Taking to their official Twitter page, on Thursday morning, they shared: “Fam, it’s with great sadness that we have to inform you that Neyi Zimu has passed away last night. All the artist in SOP send sincere condolences to the Zimu Family.” EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also confirmed the devastating news of the gospel icon’s passing on social media, he shared: "Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me 'Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord' #RIPNeyiZimu "The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power"

Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me “Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord” #RIPNeyiZimu 💔



The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/e7w8Mc3WiG — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 5, 2019

The "Retshepil Wena" hitmaker died at Busamed Modderfontein Hospital, on Wednesday, December 4, following a battle with skin cancer. This comes shortly after his wife Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu revealed that her husband was battling mycosis. He was later admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Tributes from friends, fans and fellow musicians continue to pour in on social media as SA celebrate the life of Zimu and the appreciate how his music impacted many people's lives.

😢💔💔💔 nothing would have prepared me for that call. #RIPNeyiZimu You represented the kingdom so well. Thank you for the contribution you have made and how you have touched our lives. Forever loved and your ministry will live on. — Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) December 5, 2019

2 weeks ago, Sun City, Spiritual Awakening, this special tribute lifting Neyi Zimu up in prayer was performed. 🥺💔 Go well Ps Zimu, you have run your race. You ran it well. You touched so many of our lives. Ro livhuwa. 🙏🏾 #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/ZB2XlAU8Jp — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 5, 2019