Legendary Jazz icon Dorothy Masuka performs during the 17th Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Bheki Radebe

Johannesburg - Social media has been flooded with tributes following the death of South African jazz legend and activist Dorothy Masuka, who died at the age of 85 on Saturday. The revered musician, who sang hits such as "Hamba Nontsokolo" and "Lendaba", was born and raised in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. She travelled to Johannesburg by train as a teenager to launch her music career. A good songwriter, Masuka sang about township life in the 1950s, accompanied by big bands.

The governing African National Congress said Masuka was a revolutionary who used her music to spread the message of liberation from the apartheid regime.

''She was a South African patriot who loved the country and her people dearly. There is no doubt that she occupied a special place in the hearts of South Africans across generations and her music continues to inspire the nation,'' the ANC said in a statement.

I'm actually upset about Mme Dorothy's death than I thought I would be.

Also, the more I think about Mme Abigail, tears just run down my face, literally. 😭



May she rest in beautiful peace. ❤🙏🏾#RIPDorothyMasuka #RIPDorothyMasuku https://t.co/voUlP95YHS — Mosankie ♡ (@MosaSeshibe) February 24, 2019

A star that shone bright has gone without warning, to a galaxy far away where all stars keep shining. Hamba kahle Mam Dorothy Masuka. Thank you for the music. Heartfelt condolences to family, friends,colleagues and fans #RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/l7gXmZua9G — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 25, 2019

Mama Abigail Khubeka, Ntate Johannes Gwangwa, Ntate Hot sticks Mabuse. I'm thinking about you'll right now. 💔 #RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/ZptR2BjZfD — #Segopotso (@Neo_R_Paulus) February 25, 2019

Dorothy Masuka’s first big hit was "Hamba Notsokolo" recorded when she was just eighteen years old in 1953#RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/jP92VYvcfz — KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) February 24, 2019

The book of friendship looks like this. Inseparable. #RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/pp4Jhd81Wr — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 24, 2019

My heart goes out to the family of Mam’D and the ever lovely Mama Abigail Kubeka who was very dear friends with Mam’D and the last of the Big 5 left standing. The Big 5 is with respect Miriam.Dolly.Abigail.Dorothy.Thandi. #RipDorothyMasuka — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) February 24, 2019

I just heard of the terrible news of the passing of our African Jazz Icon Mama Dorothy Masuka. May your soul rest in song. Mama thank you for the inspiration. May your family find solice in the Almighty. We appreciate the contribution to our beloved Azania ✊🏿#RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/ELtywxa45X — DJSbu (@djsbu) February 24, 2019

My most heartfelt condolences go out to the family & loved ones of Mme Dorothy Masuka.



At the most trying times for our nation, Mme Masuka & other legends used music as a tool to communicate & give hope to millions of South Africans.



May her music live on.#RIPDorothyMasuka — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 24, 2019

Another Legend has fallen💔💔

RIP Mam'Dorothy Masuka.

Thank you for the music!#RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/H9tPLpuctt — Isidingo (@IsidingoSABC3) February 24, 2019

RIP Mama Dorothy Masuka



Condolences to the Masuka family, friends, and fans. Your legacy will live on forever. Thank you for the music 🙏🏽#RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/7xUsPo5aj7 — Bonang M's World (@QueenBs_World) February 23, 2019

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL