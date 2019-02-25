Legendary Jazz icon Dorothy Masuka performs during the 17th Annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Bheki Radebe

Johannesburg - Social media has been flooded with tributes following the death of South African jazz legend and activist Dorothy Masuka, who died at the age of 85 on Saturday.

The revered musician, who sang hits such as "Hamba Nontsokolo" and "Lendaba", was born and raised in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. She travelled to Johannesburg by train as a teenager to launch her music career. A good songwriter, Masuka sang about township life in the 1950s, accompanied by big bands.

The governing African National Congress said Masuka was a revolutionary who used her music to spread the message of liberation from the apartheid regime.

''She was a South African patriot who loved the country and her people dearly. There is no doubt that she occupied a special place in the hearts of South Africans across generations and her music continues to inspire the nation,'' the ANC said in a statement.

See more tributes below.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL