Tributes pour in for late legendary singer and songwriter Steve Kekana

Tributes are pouring in on social media following the death of South African legendary singer and songwriter, Dr Steve Kekana. The veteran artist died in the early hours of Thursday, July 1 at the age of 63.

The SABC confirmed he died from Covid-related complications. Kekana made a name for himself in the 1980s with his duet hit songs with the late Nana Coyote, Take Your Love and Keep It. In addition to being a musician, Kekana was a qualified advocate and was awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Unisa in 2020.

Celebrities like Robert Marawa and Lebo M, along with Kekana’s fans, paid tribute to the veteran singer on social media. “What an incredible voice he had. Grew up loving this song and its theatrics plus the vocal delivery by both him and the late Nana Coyote Motijoane.... May the humble soul of Bra Steve Kekana rest in peace. 🕊🕊#RIPSteveKekana,” wrote Marawa on Twitter. What an incredible voice he had. Grew up loving this song and its theatrics plus the vocal delivery by both him and the late Nana Coyote Motijoane....



May the humble soul of Bra Steve Kekana rest in peace. 🕊🕊🙏🏾💔🙏🏾#RIPSteveKekana pic.twitter.com/bItiACgsCj — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 1, 2021 “Eish Bra Steve. Thank you for the music, the joy and the journey Grootman #ripstevekekana 💔💔💔,” wrote South African producer and composer, Lebo M.