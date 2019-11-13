Burna Boy. Picture: Instagram

News of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy's inclusion in the upcoming "Africans Unite" concert has been met with resistance from local musicians and event organisers. The Tshwane Entertainment Collective has objected to the Nigerian rappers inclusion at the anti-xenophobic concert, claiming the star incited hatred with his comments on South Africa.

The group penned an open letter to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.

The group questioned the exclusion of artists and event organisers from Tshwane in the process, the lack of financial support for artists from the area, and claims that communities affected by xenophobia are located far from the areas where the concert will be held and cannot afford the ticket prices for the event.

Their major concern, however, was against Burna Boy's inclusion. The group labelled the event a “financial exercise to benefit the very artists who have our country in a negative light based on false claims”.