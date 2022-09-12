Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 12, 2022

Tweeps are gatvol of Cassper Nyovest’s arrogance

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 27m ago

It looks like the ego of Cassper Nyovest has got the better of him and his fans and other tweeps have had enough.

In his latest tweet, Mufasa wrote: “Is there an easier way of unblocking the thousands that I've blocked on Twitter? I really need these mother f***ers to see this greatness!!!! Pardon my arrogance!!”

Before his career soared, he used to be one of the “nice guys” who always reflected on his humble beginnings, but in recent years, since receiving multiple streams of income, Nyovest seems to have forsaken his humble beginnings.

This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of arrogance from the “Siyathandana” hitmaker and it will not be the last.

On Sunday, in response to a post about crowd-pulling power, he responded: “His name is Cassper Nyovest. Pardon my arrogance.”

In a tweet before that Nyovest explained why he “fans the sh** outa” himself.

He tweeted: “Lemme tell you about me. I will fan the shit outa myself cause I come from nothing. You should do it too. The world don't owe you acknowledgement or validation.

“They will watch you though & they will comment if you're doing great so GIVE THEM A F***ING SHOW!!!”

Despite his explanation, fans are getting gatvol of his ego, which, at this point, is bigger than his last hip hop hit, “Put Your Hands Up”, which received a beating on the social front last month.

On the socials, @DimakatsoJessy wrote: “You are honestly annoying. Act your age geez! 😩😩”

@Tracy67040314 said: “Clout chaser that's you.”

“This guy really thinks people are out there thinking, “ how is Cassper doing after he blocked me,” wrote @thusimpofu999.

And @TreeO297 joked: “The new song must be titled ‘Pardon My Arrogance’ ❤️.”

Related Topics:

JoburgCassper NyovestEntertainmentArtistsTwitterCelebrity GossipPop culture

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal