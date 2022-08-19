Tweeps drag Cassper Nyovest’s new single, declaring ‘SA hip hop is dead’

Over the past few months rapper Cassper Nyovest has been waxing lyrical about how he’s gearing up to shake things up in hip hop after a few years doing amapiano. His new single is titled “Put Your Hands Up” and features a prominent sample from German-Turkish DJ and record producer, Mousse T. But now that the new single is officially out, listeners don’t seem to be too impressed.

“SA HIP HOP was already on a coma then Cassper Nyovest decided to pull out the plug 😩,” said @cozminontsomi. SA HIP HOP was already on a coma then Cassper Nyovest decided to pull out the plug 😩 — Chizama (@CozminoNtsomi) August 19, 2022 “That's why I am very surprised when there are people claiming that there people that are contributing to SA Hip Hop. SA Hip Hop died in 2017, Gqom took over, and in 2019 Amapiano took over till date. SA Hip Hop is jus a surviving genre like your SA AfroSoul, RnB and House Music,“ added @paulkaraboramah.

That's why I am very surprised when there are people claiming that there people that are contributing to SA Hip Hop. SA Hip Hop died in 2017, Gqom took over, and in 2019 Amapiano took over till date. SA Hip Hop is jus a surviving genre like your SA AfroSoul, RnB and House Music. — WealthIsMyPortion (@PaulKaraboRamah) August 19, 2022 Twitter influencer @chrisexcel102 also weighed in. “Cassper Nyovest is been comfortable with releasing trash music for the past 5 years now.” Cassper Nyovest is been comfortable with releasing trash music for the past 5 years now. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 19, 2022 “Nah that new Put Your Hands Up by Cassper Nyovest just put SA HIP HOP in a coma. It's so whack,” said @theboypostman. Nah that new Put Your Hands Up by Cassper Nyovest just put SA HIP HOP in a coma. It's so whack. — ingalabezi. (@theboypostman) August 18, 2022 One user, @monerimandla went so far as saying Cassper deserved to go to jail for this.

“Cassper Nyovest deserves to be in jail no ways he still releases such horrible music and still get away with it . @SAPoliceService.” Cassper Nyovest deserves to be in jail no ways he still releases such horrible music and still get away with it . @SAPoliceService — SKHANDA WORLD 2022 (@MoneriMandla) August 19, 2022 When Nyovest revealed he was about to release this new single during the week, there was a hint of him being unsure if people would like it. Typically, Nyovest is insufferably cocky when it comes to anything he’s working on, but this time he seemed uncertain. “I'm dropping a new single on Friday,” he said.

