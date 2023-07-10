Independent Online
Tweeps want to know more about Springboks national anthem singer – not who dressed her

Nosipho Silinda singing the national anthem. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Published 3h ago

If you’re an avid Springboks supporter, you probably watched the game against Australia at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.

As per tradition, before kick-off, fans are expected to join in the singing of the national anthem.

Previously, the person picked to sing the anthem has been a bone of contention for many Bok supporters.

Saturday night proved otherwise, but it didn’t go off without its fare share of controversy.

Shortly after the game, the Springboks social media team tweeted a picture of Nosipho Silinda who was entrusted to lead South Africa in song.

“Amazing rendition of the SA national anthem by Nosipho Silinda. Shoes and accessories supplied by @ALDO_Shoes,” they tweeted.

Dressed in a tight-fitting dress and those Aldo shoes, Silinda was a vision in green.

A former “Idols SA” finalist, Silinda was praised for hitting the high notes, but tweeps were let down when the Springboks SA account omitted to tag her in the post, and instead, commented that her shoes and accessories were provided by Aldo.

An online user put it perfectly when writing, “It’s the Springboks tagging Aldo for me.”

Another noted: “Aiii forget the Shoes and accessories…. cant you see God's creation perfectly standing there…. aaiii.”

While she was commended for her singing, Silinda may have accumulated some new fans of the male variety. “Only in South Africa you'll find natural beauty like this,” commented a clearly-besotted fan.

Nosipho “Nocy-Jay” Silinda was a finalist in season 14 of “Idols SA”. She dropped out of school to pursue a music career, and then later returned to complete her matric in 2020.

That same year, she released her first single, “Thembalami”.

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of her, on and off the rugby field.

