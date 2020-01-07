Believe it or not, even in 2020, artists are still getting exploited and abused by their management companies. But it seems enough is enough as musicians are starting to speak up against the unfair treatment.
Fans of Makhadzi Muimbi started rallying behind the young musician following her social media outcry about her manager refusing to pay her.
In a lengthy statement posted on her Facebook page, the "Matorokisi" hitmaker detailed the ongoing struggle she endures every time her management needs to pay her.
She wrote: “They say Facebook doesn't solve problems but sometimes can heal our hearts...now am in pain and I have no one to talk to. I am just crying alone cz (because) they switch off they phones they dont wana update me y am not receiving my money . I must just wait for them when they feel like giving me my money.
She added, pleading with her manager Rita Dee Nephawe to pay her as the continuous ill-treatment would lead her to depression.