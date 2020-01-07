Twitter demands 'crook' manager pay Makhadzi her money









Makhadzi. Picture: Twitter Believe it or not, even in 2020, artists are still getting exploited and abused by their management companies. But it seems enough is enough as musicians are starting to speak up against the unfair treatment. Fans of Makhadzi Muimbi started rallying behind the young musician following her social media outcry about her manager refusing to pay her. In a lengthy statement posted on her Facebook page, the "Matorokisi" hitmaker detailed the ongoing struggle she endures every time her management needs to pay her. She wrote: “They say Facebook doesn't solve problems but sometimes can heal our hearts...now am in pain and I have no one to talk to. I am just crying alone cz (because) they switch off they phones they dont wana update me y am not receiving my money . I must just wait for them when they feel like giving me my money. She added, pleading with her manager Rita Dee Nephawe to pay her as the continuous ill-treatment would lead her to depression.

She explained: “Rita dee I love you and I still need us to work but please change how you do things. Sometimes I become mad at you because of how you treat me. I will end being depressed cz you are damaging my mind instead of me being happy I must be stressed because of you."

Fans of the “Riya Venda” star took to their different social media platforms, to condemn this act of exploitation to happening to their fave.

Many even requested for legal intervention.

@tumisole can u help solve this issue with Makhadzi an her Greedy manager , she’s broke an cause of this “360” hidden deals she’s been exploited n broke #FreeMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/tRBfEuMGWw — Ndondz (@ndondz) January 7, 2020

It seems he power of unity prevails once again as the young singer will be getting the much needed legal assistance, thanks to Black Twitter.

Spoke to Makhadzi.



Will be linking her up with attorney(s) that’ll assist her in this matter at no charge.



She sends her love and is appreciative of the support 👊🏾 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 7, 2020

Th singer also thanked her fans for their support: "Hi guys, Thanks for the love and support on #FreeMakhadzi and tweets/Facebook posts etc. I am now legally represented and won’t be doing any media interviews.'

Hi guys



Thanks for the love and support on #FreeMakhadzi and tweets/Facebook posts etc



I am now legally represented and won’t be doing any media interviews



Hope 2020 is kind to you all — makhadzi muimbi SA (@makhadzimuimbi) January 7, 2020

#FreeMakhadzi



Makhadzi only gets R4500 per month? Whoa this is horrific. Matorokisi was arguably the biggest song in the country. I'm horrified. I know some artists who charge R30k for a 30 min gig. pic.twitter.com/78sJKNWhY4 — New South Africa (@DjNewSouthAfric) January 7, 2020

But tweeps are hearing none of that, they continue to express their rage on social media.

Why abuse another person like this, Pay her what is due to her SIES!



#FreeMakhadzi — David Mageva wa Makhuvele (@david12mageva) January 7, 2020

@EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema #FreeMakhadzi CIC can you please address this matter here apparently the artist took 40gigs this past festive and yet shes not paid and her contract seems to an unfair contract she's being exploited pic.twitter.com/2gLU1Kmeaj — Sly Mo (@real_slymo) January 7, 2020 Maar music industry is ran by scammers. Imagine someone being booked for +\- R20k a show for about 30 shows maybe in A month and get fixed salary of R4800.00 a month #FreeMakhadzi — Olebile Legodi (@OlebileLegodi) January 7, 2020





IOL Entertainment reached out to Nephawe via phone and social media, to no avail.