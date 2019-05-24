Kwesta, real name Senzo Vilakazi and his wife Yolanda. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Kwesta, real name Senzo Vilakazi released visuals for his latest song "Khethile Khethile", featuring Makwa, Tshego AMG and Thee Legacy on Friday. In the music video, Kwesta shares the seen never before visuals, showcasing the two-day matrimonial ceremony, to his long term partner Yolanda Mvelase.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, among them on March 25.

The star-studded guest list included media personality Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and her rapper boyfriend hip-hop Reason, JR and his partner Tshepi Vundla and KiD X, with Vusi Nova and Ringo Madlingozi serenading the guests.

Watch the Khethile Khethile music video below.

The song got tweeps reaching a consensus that "Khethile Khethile" is " everyone's favourite" jam. Some took to Twitter to share their love stories, while many appreciate the talent that Kwesta is.

#KhethileKhethile Kwesta u always do💯 fire.This song took me few years back on my wedding memories. pic.twitter.com/bho4HpAU7U — Tumi L (@Boitume66623531) May 24, 2019

This song may just as well be official wedding song for 2019.