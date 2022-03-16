Uncle Waffles set to release her first EP

Local DJ Uncle Waffles is getting ready to dip her feet into music. Since becoming a viral sensation late last year thanks to a video of her performing “Adiwele” during an impromptu set which caught the attention of Drake, Waffles’s star has only kept on shining brighter.

She went from a relative unknown to an overnight superstar touring Africa and the UK, bringing amapiano to the world. Taking to her social media platforms, Waffles announced that she’s dropping her first EP “Red Dragon” with her lead single “Tanzania” set to be released on Wednesday. In the caption of her Instagram post she said: “This journey has continually proven to be a blessing, now we move into a new part of the journey.

“My ep, ’RED DRAGON’ dropping soon, with the lead single ’Tanzania’ ft @sinomsolo @real_boibizza @tonyduardo dropping tomorrow, 16/03/2022 “I’m so excited and I hope you guys love it as much as I do . To my team, I love you guys. “Thank you for everything.To my supporters, thank you for the endless love. I love y’all.”

Over the weekend, Waffles made her UK debut at a sold-out venue, Aroma LDN. While she may have had a great time performing, it seems not everyone was impressed.

Presenter @DaksOnline took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Uncle Waffles’s performance. “Uncle Waffles’ set was like playing music in the car,” said @DaksOnline. His “review” of Uncle Waffles’s set did not sit well with her fans. In response to one tweep, @DaksOnline explained that amapiano is loved in the UK, but it's just that his first time seeing Uncle Waffles performing was not great.

